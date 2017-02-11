Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Snapp and Ruthie Snapp Russell; husband, Robert Collins, in 2014; brothers, Willie Joe Snapp, William Lawrence Snapp, Carl Lee Snapp, and infant brother Cecil Robert Snapp; and her only son, Todd N. Turner, in 2000.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Davis of Johnson City; sister, Betty Kincheloe of Church Hill; sisters-in-law, Wilma Snapp of Blountville and Jane Snapp of Church Hill; four grandchildren, Zach Johnson of Jonesborough, Brittney Johnson of Limestone, and Adriana and Jacob turner of Columbia, TN; special friends, Bobby and Rose Jennings of Jonesborough and MaryLou Boggs of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.

An inurnment service for Judy Snapp Turner Collins will be conducted at 11:30 AM Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pastor Lon Tobin will officiate. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:15 AM Wednesday.

