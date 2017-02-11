logo

Judy Snapp Turner Collins

• Today at 2:20 PM

JONESBOROUGH - Judy Snapp Turner Collins, 69, of Jonesborough, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2017, at Holston Valley Medical Center.

Judy was preceded in death by her parents, Bob Snapp and Ruthie Snapp Russell; husband, Robert Collins, in 2014; brothers, Willie Joe Snapp, William Lawrence Snapp, Carl Lee Snapp, and infant brother Cecil Robert Snapp; and her only son, Todd N. Turner, in 2000.

Survivors include her daughter, Julie Davis of Johnson City; sister, Betty Kincheloe of Church Hill; sisters-in-law, Wilma Snapp of Blountville and Jane Snapp of Church Hill; four grandchildren, Zach Johnson of Jonesborough, Brittney Johnson of Limestone, and Adriana and Jacob turner of Columbia, TN; special friends, Bobby and Rose Jennings of Jonesborough and MaryLou Boggs of Johnson City; and several nieces and nephews.

An inurnment service for Judy Snapp Turner Collins will be conducted at 11:30 AM Wednesday, February 15, 2017, in the Mountain Home National Cemetery. Pastor Lon Tobin will officiate. Minister, family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery by 11:15 AM Wednesday.

Memories and condolences may be sent to the family via www.morrisbaker.com.  

Morris-Baker Funeral Home and Cremation Services, 2001 E. Oakland Avenue, Johnson City, is serving the Collins family. (423) 282-1521