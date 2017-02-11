Janelle Poe Keller Riley

Born in Hawkins County, she was the daughter of the late William “Will” Poe and Laura Murray Poe. She was also preceded in death by her first husband, J.C. Keller (in 1948); second husband, CSM Robert H. “Bob” Riley, USA, Ret. (in 2014); brother, D.T. Poe; sisters, Ruth Poe Lloyd, Alma Poe, and two infant sisters; and her beloved grandson, Charles Randall.

Janelle and Bob traveled after his retirement and often camped in Pigeon Forge and saw many concerts at Dollywood. She had a green thumb and each August exhibited flowers and crafts at the Appalachian District Fair in Gray. She won many blue, red, and white ribbons for her efforts. After a stroke in 2000, she was unable to continue doing all the things she and Bob loved so much.

Janelle is survived by: two daughters, Pat Keller Randall and husband Gary and Jane Keller Gilliam and husband Gordon “Buddy”; granddaughter, Pamela Randall Bishop and husband Danny; three great grandsons and their girlfriends, Michael Bishop and Kelsea Barlow, Daniel Bishop and Danielle Miller, and Caleb Bishop and Caitlin Bailey; two great great grandchildren, Tristan and London Bishop; several nieces and nephews extended through the Keller and Riley families; special sister-in-law, Elsie Riley; special caregiver, Carlene Duncan and family; and special friends, Margaret Cooper and Ann Hughes.

The family wishes to extend a special thank you to Amedisys’ Terrie and Dianna and the best staff at Lakebridge during her stay in 2016.

The family of Janelle Keller Poe will receive friends from 12 pm to 1 pm Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at Morris-Baker Funeral Home. Interment will be at Mountain Home National Cemetery.

