logo

no avatar

Brian Emmett Cookenour

• Today at 1:14 PM

Brian Emmett Cookenour, 40, passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017. He was born July 13th, 1976, the son of the late Chester Cookenour and Carol Clark Smith.

He is survived by his sons, Adam, David, Jacob and their mother, Crystal Cookenour and Noah and his mother Danielle Henry, sister, Stacy Jenkins; nephew, Averey, niece, Emalyn grandparents; Eugene and Jean Cookenour, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Tommy Benton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.