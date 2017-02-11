Brian Emmett Cookenour

He is survived by his sons, Adam, David, Jacob and their mother, Crystal Cookenour and Noah and his mother Danielle Henry, sister, Stacy Jenkins; nephew, Averey, niece, Emalyn grandparents; Eugene and Jean Cookenour, several aunts, uncles and cousins.

A memorial service will be held at Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home at 4:00 p.m. with Pastor Tommy Benton officiating. The family will receive friends following the service.

Trinity Memorial Centers Funeral Home (423-723-8177) is honored to serve the family. You may visit Trinitymemorialcenters.com to send a message of condolence or flowers to the family.