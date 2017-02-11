Billie Sue Simmons

She is preceded in death by her parents, William and Lorah Brown; son, Robert Neal Simmons, Jr. and a sister, Wetona Johnson.

She is survived by her husband of seventy-one years, Robert Neal Simmons, Sr.; daughters, Teresa Simmons and Linda McFadden; five grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held at the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home on Monday, February 13, 2017 from 10 am to 11 am.

A graveside service will follow at Chattanooga National Cemetery at 11:30 am.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478

Oklahoma City, OK 73123.

Arrangements are held by the North Chapel of Chattanooga Funeral Home, Crematory and Florist, 5401 Highway 153, Hixson, TN 37343. Please share your thoughts and memories at www.chattanooganorthchapel.com