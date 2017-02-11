He had worked at Magnavox in Greeneville, TN and was a Veteran. He was a member of the St. Charles United Methodist Church.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Ella Jean Kimberlin; his parents, McKinley and Mary Reynolds Scott; three sisters, Treva Scott, Betty Estep and Lila Scott; one brother, Bernard Scott.

He is survived by one sister, Inez Garrett of Dayton, OH; a special friend and companion, Beatrice Woodard; God-Daughter Tammy and husband Jody Moore; in-laws Denny and Sharon Kimberlin and Bill Kimberlin; several nieces, nephews and many friends.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 P.M. Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway, VA with Pastor Pete officiating. Family and friends are asked to meet at the funeral home at 12:30 P.M. Sunday to go to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the St. Charles United Methodist Church in St. Charles, VA.

In lieu of flowers, donation may be made to the St. Charles United Methodist Church in St. Charles, VA.

Province Funeral Homes are honored to be serving the family of Alvin Junior Scott.