Virgil Ray Cross

He was a veteran of the US Army having served in Vietnam. He retired after 27 years with Reynolds Metals/ Ball Corporation. He was a member of the American Legion and of the VFW Post 6975 and Woodmen of the World, Bristol Post 269. Virgil enjoyed fishing and hunting and loved to read.

Virgil is survived by his loving wife of 51 years, Evelyn Dulaney Waycaster Cross; sons, Robert Cross and wife Sandy, and Michael Cross and wife Jeanette; daughter, Crystal Cross Colley and husband Kevin; grandchildren, Kristen, Jonathan, Levi and Colby.

The family will receive friends from 4:00 until 6:00 P.M., Sunday, February 12, 2017, at Blevins Funeral and Cremation Services, 417 Lee Street, Bristol, VA 24201. A graveside services will be conducted at 2:00 P.M., Monday, February, 13, 2017, in Gunnings Cemetery, Blountville, TN, with Pastor Paul Stanley and Jonathan Cross officiating with military honors being rendered by the VFW Post 6975. Honorary Pallbearers will be Bennie Stophel and Dr. Frederick Martin. Everyone is asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:45 P.M. Condolences for the family may be sent and viewed by visiting www.BlevinsCares.com. Mr.Cross and his family are in the care of Blevins Funeral & Cremation Services.(276) 669-6141.