Roy Worth Poe

He was a member of the Kingsport Civitan Club, and an active ambassador for Kingsport Convention and Visitors Bureau. Mr. Poe and his wife were charter members of Waverly Road Presbyterian Church where they served for many years. Upon retirement in 1970, Roy and Ginny Poe led a very adventurous life traveling in their motor home, flying around the country in their airplane, and living on their boat as they voyaged the coast of Florida in the Gulf of Mexico. After their son, Ranny, moved to Oregon, Roy and Ginny took their boat, The Gin-Roy, to the West coast and rigged it to do commercial salmon fishing out of Coos Bay, Oregon. Later in his life, Roy became an accomplished wood worker who enjoyed making beautiful bird houses, dulcimers and hammer dulcimers to share with his family.

Mr. Poe’s family would like to thank Debbie Hubbard and her staff at NHC for the excellent care they provided for Roy, and also, friends who have been so supportive and generous during this time.

In addition to his parents, two brothers and two sisters, Mr. Poe was preceded in death by their son, Dr. Randall Roy Poe, and also his devoted wife of seventy years, Ginny, just five weeks ago.

Cherishing his memory are his daughter, Linda Poe Martin and husband, Dr. Timothy Martin; daughter-in-law, Janice Poe; grandchildren, Andrew Martin and wife, Allison, Dr. Kevin Martin and wife, Amanda, Lindsay Martin Bipes and husband, Benjamin, Kimberly Poe Finnie, Jason Poe and wife, Mallika, Ryan Poe, Dr. Chris Poe and wife, Misti; great-grandchildren, Lexie Martin, Brooke Martin, Jackson Martin, Cooper Martin, Hudson Bipes, Blake Finnie, Maquire Finnie, Tristan Poe and Isaac Poe; and extended family.

A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11, at Waverly Road Presbyterian Church with Rev. Collin Blair Adams officiating. The family will receive friends at the church following the service.

Honorary pallbearers will be Andrew Martin, Dr. Kevin Martin, Jackson Martin, Cooper Martin, Benjamin Bipes and Hudson Bipes.

A military service with honors will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to Waverly Road Presbyterian Church, 1415 Waverly Road, Kingsport, TN 37664 or to Meals on Wheels, 301 Lois St., Suite 201, Kingsport, TN 37660.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Roy Worth Poe.