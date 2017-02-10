logo

Rickey D. “Moby” Sells

February 8, 2017

KINGSPORT - Rickey D. “Moby” Sells, 58, Kingsport, passed away peacefully on February 8, 2017 following an extended illness. Rickey was born in Kingsport and graduated in 1976 from Ketron High School. He then attended Roane State Community College. He enjoyed watching wrestling and NASCAR.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Opal Sells.

Rickey is survived by his daughters, Brandie Sells and Shawna Collins; grandchildren, Makenna Sells and Brentyn Collins; brother, Emory Sells and wife, Diane; half-brothers, Phil Sells and Danny Sells; half-sister, Luanne Wheelock; niece, Crystal VanHuss and husband, Richard; and nephew, William Sells.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Rickey D. “Moby” Sells.