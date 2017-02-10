He served with the United States Army and was a World War 11 veteran and a member of the Rose Hill Baptist Church.

Survivors include; son, Lawrence Hensley, Jr., Kingsport, TN Granddaughter, Mitzie Lucero and husband Rueben, Wise, VA one great granddaughter, Jaydin Lucero, Wise, VA and two step-granddaughters, Tristin Lucero and Gianna Lucero, Coeburn, VA

The family will receive friends from 5-7PM on Sunday, February 12, 2017 at Robinette Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral services will be conducted at 7PM with Rev. Carlos Wolfe officiating. Grave side services will be conducted at 10AM Monday in the Lee Family Cemetery, Rose Hill, VA Family and friends are requested to meet at the cemetery just prior to services on Monday.

Robinette Funeral Home of Rose Hill is serving the family of Lawrence Hensley, Sr.