Kathy Kindle Bowman

Kathy worked and retired from Hillside Manor Nursing Home where she worked many years as a CNA before becoming a LPN. She loved to read, especially her Bible. She truly loved being a mom-mom and nana.

Kathy is preceded in death by her husband, Harvey Bowman; daughter, Becky Bowman Collins; mother, Ruby Darnell Kindle; dad, Everett Darnell.

Surviving are her children, Jamie Bowman, Harvey Bowman, Jr. and Karen Brown (Darrell) and John Lynn Day ( wife, Kristi); her sister, Mattie Gibson; two brothers, Gary Kindle, Ray Kindle (Ann); three granddaughters, Keisha Lane (husband, Derek), Kayla Collins and Sarah Morelock; two great granddaughters; father, C.C. Kindle; several nieces and nephews; a special friend Dean Adams; a grandson Cody Brown, that was the light of her life; a very special great nephew, Randy “Pooh” Johnson; several great nieces and nephews; her two fur babies, A.J. and Smudge.

The family will receive friends from 6 pm to 8 pm on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home, Kingsport or at any time at her home 650 E. Sevier St. #109 Kingsport.

Services will be conducted at 11 am on Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Will Shewey officiating. Pallbearers will be Jamie Bowman, Gary Kindle, Ray Kindle, Randy Johnson, Darrell Clifton and Derek Lane. Honorary Pallbearers will be John Lynn Day, and Cody Brown.

Entombment Services will follow at Oak Hill Mausoleum.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport, is serving the Bowman family.