Julia M. Osborne

Today at 9:08 AM

NICKELSVILLE, VA - Our wonderful Mother and Wife Julia Mildrerd Osborne of Nickelsville, Virginia passed peacefully into Gods arms on Feb 6, 2017. She was surrounded by her Loving Family. She is in perfect health and doing her social butterfly thing in Heaven. Julia was born in Ft. Blackmore, Virginia on May 25, 1930 and grew up in Hunters Valley. She was a family of 14 brothers and sisters. On October 11, 1947 Lowell Osborne met her at the Quillen family mailbox and they went to Whitesburg, Kentucky to get married. They have 5 children. Julia and the family lived in various places, Kingsport, Detroit, Cleveland and Chardon, Ohio. In 1970 the Family moved back to Dungannon, Virginia. In 1978 Julia and Lowell moved to Wright, Wyoming. She has many good friends in Wright and Gillette, Wyoming. Mom always told the people around her that she loved them. She will be sadly missed by her Family, but we rejoice that she is in Heaven with her Family that meets her there.

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Lowell Osborne, Children, Larry A. Osborne of Hullett, Wyoming, Linda Osborne of Dungannon, Virginia, Steve Osborne of Tyler, Texas, Randy Osborne of Nickelsville, Virginia, Debbie (Osborne) and Mike Diedrich of Wright, Wyoming; Special nieces and nephews, Annette Osborne of Johnson City, TN, Anton (Tiger) Osborne of Kingsport, TN, and Freddy Osborne of Gate City, Va. Also surviving are many other nieces and nephews; Grandchildren, Jamie Osborne, Brandon Laney, Hannah Osborne, Danielle Ayres and Julie Ellen Stewart; Great grandchildren, Jessee Osborne, Dillon Stewart, Devon Stewart and Daniel Hillman; also one sister, Leona Hill of Gate City, Virginia and Brother RF Quillen of Kingsport, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm at Colonial Funeral Home. A funeral service will be held Saturday February 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Faith Raimer officiating. Burial will follow at the Fleet Osborne Cemetery in the Hardwood community.

