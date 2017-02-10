KINGSPORT - Earl Louis Rossie, 87 of Kingsport, passed away February 8, 2017. He was a devoted charter member of Bible Way Church, having assisted with the original construction. Prior to his retirement in 1991, he was a salesman for Home Beneficial Life Insurance Company, and earlier a butcher for Bridwell Packing Company. After retirement from Home Beneficial, he and his wife Pauline were well known at the flea market for their fried pies, biscuits and canned goods.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Pauline Rossie; parents, Lonnie and Carrie Rossie; sister, Elsie Donnells, and brother Howard Rossie and wife Fay.

Earl is survived by son, Raymond Rossie and wife, Mary of Blountville; daughters, Denise Spears and husband Garland of Houston, Texas, Sandy Rossi of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Emily Hammer and husband Aaron of Houston, Texas, Gracie Rossie of Blountville, and Jason Rossi of Jonesborough; two great-grandchildren, Jason Rossi, Jr. of Jonesborough, and Clara Hammer of Houston, Texas; sisters-in-laws, Ina Smith, Nancy Fields, Lillian Lane and Patsy Bates; brother-in-law, Gary Lane and wife Linda; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Bible Way Baptist Church, 570 Packing House Road, Kingsport, Tn. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor Rick Vannoy and Pastor Danny Sykes officiating. Music will be provided by the Bible Way Trio.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:55 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.