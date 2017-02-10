Bettie Blevins Sauls

KINGSPORT - Bettie Lou Blevins Sauls took her place in glory during the early morning hours of Thursday (February 9, 2017). Bettie was born on September 30, 1934 to Broomfield & Lala Blevins of Marion, VA; Bettie was the second daughter in a family of thirteen children. She married her sweetheart, John M Sauls, Jr., who preceded her in death in 2014, on February 17, 1956; and they began their life together in Kingsport, TN.

Bettie’s time here on earth was a living example of a Proverbs 31 Woman. She was rarely still and provided the best example of a loving mother that a child could have. Bettie’s children did rise up and call her blessed.

Bettie opened her arms to all those who came to her home, and no one ever left empty handed if she could help it. Her hands prepared and lovingly served many meals to friends and family and her sensible, heart-warming conversations over coffee kept them coming back to visit again. She had a wicked sense of humor and an incredible memory. Bettie loved. She loved with a fierceness that is rare in today’s world and she never failed to share and show her love. She was loyal and dedicated, and she feared the Lord. The pages of her Bible are worn from her reading and praying over scriptures for those she loved. She touched the lives of so many, and they are forever grateful for her and the life she lived.

In addition to her husband, John and parents, Broomfield & Lala, Bettie was preceded in death by her four brothers, Page, Clyde, Sam, and Dwight Blevins; and special friend and neighbor of 40 years, Ruby Kitzmiller.

She is survived by three daughters and their families, Ann & Roger Smith, Melanie & Keith Beam (Cate and Jacob Crawford with their son John Paul and soon-to-arrive daughter, Cadie, Cece McClellan, Cory and Kaitlyn Beam, and Ivy Beam) and Patti & Alan Bagley (Ellie Bagley); sisters, Shirley Aker, Polly & David Guillion; brothers, Harvey, Port & Imogene, Doug & Nancy, Louis & Sarah, Garland & Louise, and Mason & Donna; many beloved nieces, nephews, and extended family including many special friends.

According to her wishes, a graveside service will be held on Sunday (February 12, 2017) at 2 p.m. in the Garden of Faith at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Sons-in-laws and family members will serve as pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Second Harvest Food Bank (127 Dillon Ct. Gray, TN 37615) or to the charity of your choice.

They family would like to extend a special thank you to Sullivan County EMS for their exceptional caring treatment of Bettie in her times of need.

Online condolences may be made to the Sauls family at www.eastlawnkingsport.com.