Sarah Lawson

She was preceded in death by a daughter Kate Gardner, brother Clayton Myers, sister Hazel Crusenberry and by one niece Bertha Gallati. Surviving are two daughters, Sue Buzby of Colonial Beach,VA. Lois Rummell of Noblesville, IN. Granddaughter Melissa Walker, grandsons Shane Buzby, Jon Gardner, and Jason Ely. Seven great-grandchildren, and a special nephew Roger Crusenberry. Special friend and neighbor Ruth Jessee.

Family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 12, at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Kyle Barnette officiating from the First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap.

A private interment will be held on Monday February 13, at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.