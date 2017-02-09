logo

Sarah Lawson

• Today at 3:22 PM

PENNINGTON GAP, VA - Sarah Lawson age 93 passed away on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Norton Community Hospital in Norton, VA. She was born in the Smyth Chapel community, the daughter of the late Simpson Logan Myers and Bessie Reasor Myers. As a young girl she attended Smyth Chapel school and was busy doing chores around the farm. She loved farming, the animals, raising tobacco for market and was a good neighbor to others. She married her husband Claude Lawson in 1940 who made his career with L&N Railroad.

She was preceded in death by a daughter Kate Gardner, brother Clayton Myers, sister Hazel Crusenberry and by one niece Bertha Gallati. Surviving are two daughters, Sue Buzby of Colonial Beach,VA. Lois Rummell of Noblesville, IN. Granddaughter Melissa Walker, grandsons Shane Buzby, Jon Gardner, and Jason Ely. Seven great-grandchildren, and a special nephew Roger Crusenberry. Special friend and neighbor Ruth Jessee.

Family will receive friends from 1 until 2:30 pm on Sunday, February 12, at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Pastor Kyle Barnette officiating from the First United Methodist Church in Pennington Gap.

A private interment will be held on Monday February 13, at Powell Valley Cemetery in Dryden, VA. To sign guest book visit www.sturgillfuneralhome.com. Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.