Ruth Tedford Coclough

Ruth was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. Her hobbies included collecting dolls, angel figurines, singing and eating out with her family.

Mrs. Coclough had worked as a CNA in various hospitals, nursing homes and with In Home Care patients. She retired following thirty years of service. She had also graduated from Cosmetology School.

Ruth was a member of the Pentecostal faith.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her former husband, Arthur Columbus Coclough II; son, Daimon Depriest Coclough; sister, Anna Lee Smith; granddaughter, Alexis Danelle Coclough; grandson, Arthur (Little Sonny) Coclough IV; granddaughter, Connie Delonda Musick.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Arthurine Clark (Louis), Arthur C, Coclough III (Mary), Linda A. Coclough, Terry Ann J. Coclough Baker (Richard), Regina D. Watterson (Richard), Robin H. McClintock and Christopher E. Coclough; sister, Allyne Kyle; brother, John Melvin Tedford; special granddaughters; Tasia and Jakada Coclough; host of grandchildren; several nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 1:00-2:00 pm Friday, February 10, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating.

A Committal and Entombment Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Mausoleum IV. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The care of Ruth Coclough and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.