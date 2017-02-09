Roberta Landy, of Clearwater, Florida and former resident of Kingsport, Tennessee, passed away peacefully in her home on January 31st.

Roberta is survived by her loving husband, Bob Barrett; her sister, Francis McCormick and children Mickey, Cathy and Karen Landy. She was also blessed to have four step children, Ruth Barrett Kerrins and Suzanne Barrett Justis of Kingsport and Robert Barrett III and Ron Barrett of Johnson City. She also leaves behind 11 grandchildren.

Roberta was buried beside her son, Thomas Landy where a graveside service was held at Saint Joseph's Cemetery in Yonkers, NY.