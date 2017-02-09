He was preceded in death by his parents, Russell and Opal Sells.

Rickey is survived by his daughters, Brandie Sells and Shawna Collins; grandchildren, Makenna Sells and Brentyn Collins; brother, Emory Sells and wife, Diane; half-brothers, Phil Sells and Danny Sells; half-sister, Luanne Wheelock; niece, Crystal VanHuss and husband, Richard; and nephew, William Sells.

The family will receive friends on Saturday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Pastor Mike Stout officiating.

The graveside service will be conducted on Sunday at 2:00 pm at Liberty Hill Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Rickey D. “Moby” Sells.