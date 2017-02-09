Mary Drinnon

She was a lifelong resident of Hawkins County where she was a homemaker and of the Baptist faith.

She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother.

She is preceded in death by her husband, James Carl Drinnon, one son, James Edward Drinnon, her parents, Malcolm and Mattie Trent Drinnon.

She is survived by three sons, Chris Drinnon, Church Hilll; Jeff Drinnon and George Drinnon both of Rogersville; one daughter, Mary Keymon, Kingsport; four grandchildren and three great grandchildren; two brothers, William Drinnon and Lee Drinnon, both of Church Hill; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday at Johnson-Arrowood Funeral Home.

Services will be conducted Saturday at 7:00 P.M. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Gary Graybeal officiating.

