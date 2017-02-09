DUNGANNON, VA - Marie Peak, 72, Dungannon, VA passed away on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at her residence.

Marie was born on August 11, 1944 to the late Ezra Taz Hall and Bertha Laney Hall.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her husband, Curtis Peak; sister, Gaynell O’Keeker and Frances Davis; brothers, Bill Laney and Jimmy Hall.

Marie is survived by her daughters, Mary Ann McCloud, Dungannon, VA, Dana Akers (Randy Hall), Castlewood, VA, Beverly Falin, Dungannon, VA, Patsy Baxter, Weber City, VA and Katrina Bowman, Pound, VA; sons, Benny Peak (Heater), Dungannon, VA and Rev. Curtis Peak, Jr. (Patsy), Taylorsville, NC; 16 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; sisters, Ruby Chanler, Wilma Lovejoy, Cora McGee, Glenna McCracken, Bobby Ramsey, Stella Baker and Teresa Meade; brother, Joe Hall; along with many nieces and nephews. Also, a special friend and neighbor, Allen Walker.

The family will receive friends from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017 at First Baptist Church of Dungannon. Funeral services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m. at First Baptist Church of Dungannon with Rev. Larry Beavers and Rev. Curtis Peak, Jr. will be officiating. Southern Revival and Danny Darnell will provide music.

Graveside services will follow the services at Laney Cemetery, High Knob in Dungannon, VA. Friends and family will serve as pallbearers.

Family will receive visitors at the home of Marie.

A special thanks to First Baptist Church of Dungannon.

An online guest register is available for the Peak family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Marie Peak.