Surviving are nieces, Ruby Bragg, Susie Cline, Helen Dykes, Nancy Nelms, Cathy Noel, Betty Steadman, and Beulah Wheelock; nephews, Glenn Bragg, Dana Conkin, Kenneth (Frank) Phillips, James (Jim) Phillips and Vernon Phillips; daughter-in-law, Pat Clark; special great-nephews, Jason Bragg and Anthony Grills; special great-nieces, Linda Compton, Suzanne LaRue, Paulette LePorte and Jennifer Wheelock; as well as many other great-nieces and great-nephews. Lena also had many special friends and neighbors who called and visited often bringing her food and gifts. She always loved and welcome visitors. Our family appreciates you.

Much love and gratitude to the Staff on the 100 wing at Wexford House. They loved Miss Lena and took wonderful care of her this past year. She was treated with love and kindness, always dressing her up and cheering her up. The family is most grateful for the love and kindness shown to Miss Lena by the Staff of Amedysis. They were like a part of her family. She loved Joanie, Connie, Marcella and Chaplain Tom. A special thank you to Diana Bays, caregiver and Jorita Pendleton, a good friend who helped care for her at home and helped her with her meals at Wexford. Thank you to Linda Knight who loved her and sang to her. Lena loved her in return.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 5-7:00 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport. The funeral service will follow at 7:00 pm with Rev. Jerry Musick and Chaplain Tom Edwards officiating. Music will be provided by Wallace Nelms and Larry Wallace.

The graveside service will be conducted on Saturday at 2:00 pm at Walkers Fork Cemetery. Those planning to attend the service are asked to meet at the cemetery by 1:45 pm. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Lena Phillips Clark.