Lena Maude Hickam

She is preceded in death by her husband: Robert James Hickam Sr. She is also preceded in death by her parents: Cleveland and Glennis Perry; brothers and sisters: Clayford Perry, Herrman Perry, Delano Perry, Carliss Perry, Helen Perry-Via, Lucille Perry-Cox, and Katherine Perry-Herron; and sons: Robert James Hickam Jr. and Ronald Eugene Hickam.

Lena is survived by her brother: Onsby Perry, Nickelsville, Va; sisters: Mona Browder, Jonesborough, TN and Geraldine Burkey, New Castle, PA; daughters: Rhonda Lane and Teresa Williams and several grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Services will be held at Carter-Trent in Church Hill on Friday, February 10. Visitation will be from 6-7 pm. Services with follow with Preacher James Adams officiating. A burial service will be held at Chestnut Flats Cemetery at 11 am.