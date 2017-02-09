Julia M. Osborne

She is survived by her husband of 70 years Lowell Osborne, Children, Larry A. Osborne of Hullett, Wyoming, Linda Osborne of Dungannon, Virginia, Steve Osborne of Tyler, Texas, Randy Osborne of Nickelsville, Virginia, Debbie (Osborne) and Mike Diedrich of Wright, Wyoming; Special nieces and nephews, Annette Osborne of Johnson City, TN, Anton (Tiger) Osborne of Kingsport, TN, and Freddy Osborne of Gate City, Va. Also surviving are many other nieces and nephews; Grandchildren, Jamie Osborne, Brandon Laney, Hannah Osborne, Danielle Ayres and Julie Ellen Stewart; Great grandchildren, Jessee Osborne, Dillon Stewart, Devon Stewart and Daniel Hillman; also one sister, Leona Hill of Gate City, Virginia and Brother RF Quillen of Kingsport, TN.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2017 from 5 to 8 pm. A funeral service will be held Saturday February 11, 2017 at 1:00 PM with Pastor Faith Raimer officiating. Burial will follow at the Fleet Osborne Cemetery in the Hardwood community.

