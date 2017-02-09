Judith Ann Christian

She is preceded in death by her husband, Conley Delaine Christian, daughter Natina Ann Christian, parents, Noah William Bullis and Eva Emaline Mashburn Bullis, brothers, Robert Bullis and David Bullis.

Survivors include her daughters; Cindy Hutson of Kentucky, Kristy Coleman and husband Richard of Florida, and Ginger Templeton and husband David of Kingsport. Grandchildren are Jeremy Hutson, Tyler Hutson, Brandon Lawson, Andrea Lawson, Daniel Lawson and fiance Kaylon, Joshua Coleman, Heather Coleman, Peden Templeton and wife Megan, Audrey Crawford and husband Chase, Samuel Templeton and Emma Templeton, 11 great grandchildren, sister Imogene Reed and husband, Ruble, brothers; Bill Bullis and Jerry Bullis and wife, Marie. Several nieces and nephews.

Judith was a sweet and kind hearted Christian lady, a believer in the Lord Jesus Christ. She loved her family and friends, and especially enjoyed her grandchildren.

Calling hours are from 5 to 7 pm Friday at the Johnson – Arrowood Funeral Home. Funeral services will be conducted 7 pm Friday in the funeral home chapel with Dr. Steve Hooper officiating. Graveside services will be conducted at a later date.

