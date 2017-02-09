Hazel was a very unique and strong willed lady who always enjoyed helping others. She enjoyed shopping, cooking and being outdoors. She retired from the Sullivan County School System as a cafeteria cook at Colonial Heights Middle School.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, James E. Bingham; step-mother, Myrtle Marshall; son, Bobby W. Bingham; sister, Lena Grace Marshall; brother, Mack Marshall; half-sisters, Mary Light and Alice Thompson; half-brother, Fred Marshall.

Those left to cherish her memory are her granddaughter, Amy Barton and husband, Bob; great grandson, Joseph Wayne Barton; daughter-in-law, Judy Bingham Lawson and husband, Alan; sister, Inez Housewright; brothers, Ralph Marshall and Everett Marshall; several nieces and nephews; several great nieces and nephews also survive.

The family will receive friends 12:00-12:45 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services. A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 1:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Chapel with Dr. Phil Hoskins officiating.

A Graveside Service will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in the Garden of Everlasting Life. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

The care of Hazel M. Bingham and her family has been entrusted to the staff of Oak Hill Funeral & Cremation Services.