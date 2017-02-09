Elizabeth Catharine (Lib) Alvey

was born on December 26, 1923 in Hagerstown, Maryland, the only child of the Reverend Richard Hayes and Annie Catharine Hurd Alvey. Her family moved to Kingsport via Charleston, West Virginia in January 1938. She was a 1946 graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. Lib then attended Whitney’s Business School and went on to work a variety of jobs with her long-time job being selling records and sheet music at Joseph’s Music Center (on Broad Street) until she retired after 39 years of service.

Lib played the cello in the Kingsport Symphony Orchestra for the first 30 years of its existence. She was a member of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church where she sang in the choir for 35 years, served on the Worship & Music Committee for 50+ years, taught Sunday School for various age groups, volunteered as a chaperone for various youth events and trips, was an altar guild volunteer where she treasured changing the paraments and banners for each season and festival and, in her later years, worked as a volunteer in the office helping prepare the Sunday bulletins as well as the Annual Reports before her health forced her to retire.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

