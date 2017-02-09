Edna “Big Mom” Compton Williams

She was a native and lifelong resident of Kingsport.

Mrs. Williams was a member of Sullivan Baptist Church and Tri Cities Ladies of Harley. She enjoyed sewing, crafting and working crossword puzzles.

Mrs. Williams was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and friend.

Mrs. Williams was preceded in death by her husband, George “Big Daddy” Williams; daughter, Judy Sitton and parents, Homer and Jewel Baker Compton.

Surviving are her daughters, Barbara Creger and husband, Eddie and Sandra Williams; son Michael Williams; 7 grandchildren and 16 great grandchildren.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 – 3:30 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the Fireside Room at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will follow at 3:45 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Jeff Strong officiating.

An Entombment Committal Service will follow in the chapel. Mrs. Williams will be laid to rest in the Oak Hill III Mausoleum.

The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff at Brookdale Assisted Living and the Caris Hospice team.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Mrs. Edna Williams and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.