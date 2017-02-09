Earl L. Rossie

He was preceded in death by his wife of 66 years, Pauline Rossie; parents, Lonnie and Carrie Rossie; sister, Elsie Donnells, and brother Howard Rossie and wife Fay.

Earl is survived by son, Raymond Rossie and wife, Mary of Blountville; daughters, Denise Spears and husband Garland of Houston, Texas, Sandy Rossi of Kingsport; three grandchildren, Emily Hammer and husband Aaron of Houston, Texas, Gracie Rossie of Blountville, and Jason Rossi of Jonesborough; two great-grandchildren, Jason Rossi, Jr. of Jonesborough, and Clara Hammer of Houston, Texas; sisters-in-laws, Ina Smith, Nancy Fields and Patsy Bates; brother-in-law, Gary Lane; many nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Bible Way Baptist Church, 570 Packing House Road, Kingsport, Tn. Friends may also call anytime at the residence.

Funeral services will follow at 7 p.m. at the church with Pastor Rick Vannoy officiating. Music will be provided by the Bible Way Trio.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday at East Tennessee Cemetery, Blountville, TN. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery at 1:55 p.m. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home, downtown Kingsport is serving the Rossie family.