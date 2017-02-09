II Timothy 4:7

JOHNSON CITY - Charles Oscar “Pete” Norris, 92, of Johnson City, passed away at his residence on Thursday, February 9, 2017, with his family by his side.

Charles was born on January 8, 1925 in Mabel, North Carolina to the late Maggie Jane Isaacs Norris and Vance Coy Norris.

Charles spent most of his childhood and youth on Timothy Branch in Johnson County, Tennessee. At age 16, he joined the Civil Conservation Corps and served one year at CC Camp in the Nevada desert where he constructed fencing for the Division of Grazing. Charles moved to Johnson City in 1946 where he began a 42-year career in the trucking business; 37 years with Mason and Dixon Lines and 5 years with Carolina Freight. Upon retirement, he began his own business of selling bibbed overalls and work clothes at the Jonesborough and Bluff City flea markets, making his working career span 66 years.

Charles was a member of the First Church of the Brethren in Johnson City. He was a champion for the working man and lived his faith by helping others. He was also an avid supporter of the Tennessee Vols and Lady Vols and remained a loyal supporter through the good and bad seasons.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Georgia Ruth Weems Norris; second wife, Fay Johnson Norris; and brother, Curtis Howard Norris.

Those left to cherish his memory are his sister, Hazel Triplett of Johnson City; son, Mike Norris and wife Karen of Johnson City; daughter, Jane Pearce and husband Larry of Surgoinsville; step-daughter, Judy Miller and husband Bill of Rising Fawn, Georgia; step-son, Richard Trivett of McDonald, Georgia; grandchildren, Allison Shuppert, Ryan Pearce and wife Brandi, Heather Norris, and Caroline Norris; great grandchildren, Audrey Shuppert, Ava Shuppert, Jackson Pearce, and Carson Pearce; and several step-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and cousins.

The family would like to give a very special thank you to caregiver Nancy Puckett and husband David and to the staff of Mountain States Hospice for their compassionate care.

The family will receive friends from 12 pm to 2 pm Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the Morris-Baker Dogwood Chapel or anytime at the home of Mike and Karen Norris, 2306 Avondale Dr., Johnson City. The funeral will be conducted at 2 pm Saturday under the direction of Pastor Bo Deaton. Following the service, family and friends will proceed to Monte Vista Memorial Park for a 3 pm committal service. Pallbearers will be selected from family and friends.

Memorials may be sent to the First Church of the Brethren, 122 Bart Green Dr., Johnson City, TN 37615.

