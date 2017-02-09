Ann Culbertson Fuller

Ann was born and raised in Kingsport. She attended Martin Junior College and graduated from The University of Tennessee with a degree in elementary education. She taught 2nd grade for 35 years. Most of these years were spent at Andrew Johnson Elementary. She truly loved teaching and her students.

Ann loved her life. Many of her friends she had known and cherished for over 60 years. She enjoyed playing bridge and eating out with these same friends until she became ill.

Her family was very important to her. Her daughter, Cindi, and son-in-law, Dale, will miss her deeply, but have many wonderful memories to cherish. Cindi and her mother traveled to many European countries throughout the years and had marvelous experiences and truly enjoyed each other’s company.

Her husband, Joseph O. Fuller, preceded Ann in death. Her parents, Guy and Ethyl Culbertson, and her sisters, Evelyn Wheeler and Sue Heins, also preceded her.

Her daughter, Cindi Fuller Showalter and her husband, Dale Showalter, survive Ann. Also surviving are her nephews, David Wheeler, Bert Wheeler, and Gordon Heins, and her niece, Jamie Heins.

A graveside service will be held on Friday, February 10th at 11:00 am at Oak Hill Memorial Park with The Rev. Jack P. Weikel officiating. Those attending the service are asked to assemble at the cemetery by 10:45 am.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the charity of the donor’s choice.

