William C. “Bill” Brown

Bill leaves behind to mourn his passing his loving wife of 54 years Esther Brown; son: William Steven Brown and wife Kellie of McDonough, Georgia; daughter: Sandra Leigh Brown of Fayetteville, Georgia; sister: Eula Faye Brown Key of Greensboro, North Carolina; five grandchildren: Amanda Esther Hines, Stephanie Michelle Koson, Adam Blake Hefner, Sarah Jessica Brown and Erin Taylor Brown; two brothers-in-law: Kenneth Ray Johnson and wife Carol of Kingsport, Tennessee and Joe Verlin Johnson and wife Brenda of Kingsport, Tennessee; six great-grandchildren and a host of other family and friends.

Bill was a natural-born business man. It was apparent from a small boy, when he opened his own produce stand he was truly gifted at business. During his working career, Bill held many positions with The White Motor Company, The Mason and Dixon Lines, Chattanooga Glass Company, The Coca-Cola Company, and The Hertz Corp, each time he transitioned, he was promoted. Bill and Esther started Browns Food Marts, Inc. together and it grew into multiple locations. After many years of running the stores, the Browns started a new business venture, Arctic Ice Company that serviced most of the metropolitan Atlanta area market.

Bill was a talented country music writer. He was a gifted singer and musician and could play any instrument. Bill was known as “Jim Dandy” on his radio show that was sponsored by Luck’s Pinto Beans.

At Bill’s request, services will be private. He will be laid to rest in the Garden of Mausoleum at East Lawn Memorial Park, 4997 Memorial Blvd., Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.

All arrangements are entrusted to East Lawn Funeral Home. Online condolences may be made to the Brown family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.