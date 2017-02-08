Theresa Roberts Rigg

She lived most of her life in her hometown of Wise, Virginia, where she attended J.J. Kelly High School. Theresa was a proud and dedicated Drum Major of the J.J Kelly Marching Band. She attended East Tennessee State University where she received a Bachelor of Arts degree in English. Theresa avidly taught English and journalism at John I. Burton High School for nearly 20 years before she retired. She was a gifted teacher and was deeply loved by her many students. Outside of the classroom, she devoted time to her students by being a cheerleading and prom sponsor, PACE coach, and yearbook advisor. Theresa was a former member of the American Association of University Women, which promotes equity and education for women and girls.

Most recently, Theresa completed her certification in yoga teacher training in Boone, North Carolina. She started teaching yoga classes in the beautiful city of Saint Augustine, Florida where she resided with her daughter for the past several years. Theresa passionately enjoyed writing and journaling throughout her life. She was a spiritual person who loved to learn and share new things with her loved ones.

Theresa was preceded in death by her beloved parents, Monette Dotson Roberts and Ernest Lee Roberts; brother-in-law, Dennis Orr, who was like a father to her; and niece, Denise Orr.

Theresa’s family includes Kent Sutton Rigg; daughter, Catherine Rigg Stewart and husband Ethan; grandson, Irby Stewart; daughter, Claire Sutton Rigg; sisters, Mona Lee Orr, Sue Ellen Fleming and husband Doug, Wanda Jean Church and husband Donnie; nephew, Scott Church and wife Deidre; nieces, Abby Church and Annie Church; nieces, Kim Church and Ellie Clark; niece, Mitzi Neeley and husband David; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral services for Theresa Rigg will be conducted at 2:00 P.M. Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Gladeville Presbyterian Church, 130 Ridgefield Road, Wise, VA with Rev. Will Gipe and Rev. Ben Murphy presiding. Burial will follow in the Powell Valley Memorial Gardens in Big Stone Gap, VA. The family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 12:00 P.M. till time of services at 2:00 P.M. at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations to be made to the Theresa Roberts Rigg Scholarship Fund at the University of Virginia’s College at Wise, UVA-Wise Foundation, 1 College Avenue, Wise, Virginia 24293.

Sturgill Funeral Home 1621 Norton Rd SW Wise, VA 24293 is in charge of arrangements.