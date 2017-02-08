Mr. Powers was born in Scott County, VA on September 30, 1926. He was the son of the late Robert Jonas and Zola Cowan (Farmer) Powers.

In addition to his parents, his wife, Redith Alvonia Laney Powers, daughter, Sharon Powers; grandson, Jeffrey Sluss, Jr.; sister, Virginia Vermillion; and brother, William Ray Sluss preceded him in death.

He is survived by his daughters, Ginger and Raymond Joseph, Norton, VA, Lesa Powers McCormack, Kingsport, TN, Jewell Kilgore, Indianapolis, IN, Janice Baker, Church Hill, TN, Barbara and Tim King, Kingsport, TN, and Cathy and Howard Kilgore, Kingsport, TN; sons, James and Kathy Powers, Coeburn, VA and Chris and Kelli Powers, Nickelsville, VA; 24 grandchildren, several great grandchildren, and several great great grandchildren; sister, Buena Jester, Indianapolis, IN; along with several nieces and nephews; and his brother from another mother, Jack Combs.

The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. Friday, February 10, 2017 at the Gate City Funeral Home and other times at the residence of his son, Chris Powers, Nickelsville, VA. Funeral services will be conducted at 8:00 p.m., in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the funeral home with Rev. Gary Calhoun officiating. The Moneyhuns will provide the music.

Graveside services will be conducted at 1:00 p.m., Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the Powers Cemetery, Nickelsville, VA. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers.

Family and friends are asked to meet at Gate City Funeral Home at 12 Noon, Saturday to go in procession to the graveside service.

An online guest register is available for the Powers family at www.gatecityfunerals.com.

Gate City Funeral Home is honored to be serving the family of Lincoln Powers.