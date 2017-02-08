logo

Jerry K. Hazelgrove

• Today at 9:22 AM

FALL BRANCH - Jerry K. Hazelgrove, 82, Fall Branch, passed away on Saturday evening, February 4, 2017, at his home. Jerry grew up in Falls Church, VA and had lived in Fall Branch for the past 12 years. He worked many years for John C. Louis Co. as vice president, and for Bobcat of Virginia. Jerry was a Veteran of the U.S. Army having served from 1954-1956. He was a loving family man.

He is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Jenell Hawkins; 3 daughters, Mitzi Harris and life partner, Jimmy Lawrence, Kathy Cross and husband, Bo, and Diane Charles and husband, Mike; 3 grandchildren, Jeri Harris, Chris Charles and Kelly Cross; great-grandson, Brantley Charles; and sister, Mickey Rizzuto and husband, Scooter.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday at 11:00 am at Hazelgrove Family Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Posts 3/265.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, , in honor of his granddaughter Jeri Harris, who is fighting breast cancer.

Please visit www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an on-line condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Fall Branch is serving the family of Jerry K. Hazelgrove.