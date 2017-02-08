Eric Maurice Stirewalt

Eric is survived by his parents, Maurice and Faye Stirewalt; siblings, Leigh Bergemann and David Stirewalt; aunts, Vickie Williams, Doris Hutchison, and Kay Dunkley; nephews, Will, Josh, and Anthony Huerth and Ray and Allen Stirewalt; and four grand nephews and numerous cousins.

Funeral services will be held at Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 800 Broad Street, Kingsport at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 11.

The family will receive friends following the service. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that remembrance gifts be made to Hospice or to the American Cancer Society.