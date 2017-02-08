Cora Lee Hall Dingus

Surviving are her two daughters, Linda L. Dingus, and Debra (Larry) Love both of Coeburn, VA.; three sons, Ronald Wayne Dingus, Kenneth Michael Dingus, and Ricky Alan (Cheryl) Dingus all of Coeburn, VA.; two brothers, Homer Hall of Wise, VA. and Carl Hall of Kingsport, TN.; three sisters, Evelyn Baker of Kingsport, TN.; Joyce Caruso of Johnson City, TN. and Judy Mullins of Mt. Juliet, TN.; 7 grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren, 2 great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.

The family will receive friends Friday, February 10, 2017 5 P.M. to 8 P.M. at the Sturgill Funeral Home 310 6th Street NW Coeburn, VA. Funeral Services will be conducted 11 A.M. Saturday, February 11, 2017 in the Sturgill Funeral Home Chapel Coeburn with Pastor Mike Lawson, and Evangelist Donald Harding Jr and Pastor David Hall officiating. Burial will follow in the Greenwood Acres Cemetery Coeburn, VA.

