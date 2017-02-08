Clyde retired from AFG Glass Plant following twenty-seven years of service.

Mr. King attended First Baptist Church, Church Hill, TN.

He was a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He was loved by everyone that knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Edd and Edna King; brother, Carl King; sister, Amy Fellie Calhoun and in-laws, Paul and Lillie Walsh.

Surviving are his loving wife of sixty years, Barbara King; son, Darrell King and wife, Leslie; daughter, Lisa Seay and husband, Larry; brothers and sisters-in-law, Lynn and Carolyn Parker, Larry and Evelyn Walsh, Terry Byington and Linda King; grandchildren, Becky Luttrell and husband, Brian, Mandy Smith, Steven King, Heather Cassidy, Destiny Cookenour and husband, Cody; great grandchildren, Jake Walker, Loki Luttrell, Hayden and Emma Smith, Tierstyn Cassidy, Taelyn Cookenour and a great-great grandson on the way.

The family will receive friends 1:00 - 2:00 pm Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Oak Hill Funeral and Cremations Services.

A Celebration of Life Service will be conducted at 2:00 pm in the J. Wayne Hamilton Memorial Chapel with Pastor Gary Gerhardt officiating

An Entombment Committal Service will follow in Oak Hill II Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to, First Baptist Church, 202 East Main Street, Church Hill, TN 37642 or Polycystic Kidney Disease Foundation, 1001 East 101st Terrace, Suite 220, Kansas City, MO 64131.

The family extends a special thank you to John and Mary Marvin of Friendship, TN for their selfless act of donating their son’s organs so Clyde could spend twenty more years with his family. Also to Gail Mancl for her friendship for the last four years.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhillfh.com.

The care of Clyde King and his family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.