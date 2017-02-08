Charlotte Ann Hill

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Paul M. Hill; and mother, Nannie Katherine Dishner.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Owens (Greg) of Elizabethton; son, Richard “Rick” Hill; 3 granddaughters, Taylor Owens, Jordan Owens and Hunter Owens; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. The funeral service will begin at 12:00pm with Rev. Joe Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport.

