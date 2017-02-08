logo

Charlotte Ann Hill

Today at 4:01 PM

KINGSPORT - Charlotte Ann Hill, age 84, of Kingsport, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 7, 2017 at Elmcroft Assisted Living. She was a member of Ketron Memorial United Methodist Church of Kingsport, where she was also a charter member of the United Methodist Women’s Circle. She was a life-time member of the Lynn Garden Elementary P.T.A., a past member of the American Legion and a member of the Women of the Moose, Kingsport Chapter 1106 since 1978. Her favorite sport was bowling and had bowled in several leagues over the years. Most of all she was a loving and devoted wife, mother and grandmother, and will be greatly missed by her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 58 years, Paul M. Hill; and mother, Nannie Katherine Dishner.

She is survived by her daughter, Teresa Owens (Greg) of Elizabethton; son, Richard “Rick” Hill; 3 granddaughters, Taylor Owens, Jordan Owens and Hunter Owens; and a host of extended family and friends.

The family will receive friends from 11:00am – 12:00pm on Friday, February 10, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport. The funeral service will begin at 12:00pm with Rev. Joe Hill officiating. Interment will follow at Oak Hill Memorial Park in Kingsport.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent Funeral Home in downtown Kingsport is proudly serving the Hill family.