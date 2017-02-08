DUFFIELD, VA - Billy Joe Rasnic went to be with his Lord Tuesday evening, February 7, 2017 at Lonesome Pine Hospital in Big Stone Gap. Joe Bill was a lifelong resident of the Stickleyville community, the son of the late Alex Rasnic Sr. and Clara Barnette Rasnic. Joe Bill was a self-employed carpenter for many years, a farmer and an avid outdoors man. He was a member of the Wallens Creek Covenant Church. He was also preceded in death by a sister Georgia Whitley.

Survivors are his wife of 61 years, Mary Rasnic of the home. A daughter Teresa Rasnic of Weber City, VA. A son Greg Rasnic of Stickleyville, VA. Three sisters, Virginia Kistner of Kingsport, TN, Beulah Fugate of Orleans, IN, and Frances Wade and husband John of Charlotte, NC. One brother, Junior Rasnic and wife Betty of Kingsport, TN. and several nieces and nephews.

Family will receive friends on Friday, February 10, from 6 until 8:00 pm at Sturgill Funeral Home in Pennington Gap. Funeral service will follow with Pastor David Lee Coryell officiating. Committal graveside services will be on Saturday , February 11 at 2:00 pm in Lee Memorial Gardens in Woodway. Those planning to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery for the service.

A special thank you to the Physicians and Staff at Lonesome Pine Hospital, Ridgecrest Manor, MEOC and Advanced Home Care. A very special thank you to his caregiversNatasha and Rachel.

In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Wallens Creek Covenant Church 1025 Rhea Rasnic Road, Duffield, VA 24244.

Mullins-Sturgill Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.