Betty Miller Buchanan

Betty was born in Washington County, Tn and was a lifelong resident of Kingsport. She retired from Holston Valley Medical Center after 30 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents; Howard and Vista Miller and Brother Billy Joe Miller.

Survivors include Daughter; Vicki Stafford Powers (Randy) of Nashville, TN., Sister; Linda Swatzell (Ralph) of Johnson City, TN. Grandchildren; Alex and Hannah Powers of Nashville, TN.

The Family will receive friends Saturday, February 11, 2017 from 2:00pm to 3:00pm at East Tennessee Funeral Home 2630 Highway 75 Blountville, TN. Memorial Service will be immediately following.

Memorial contributions may also be made to Amedisys Hospice 116 Jack White Drive. Kingsport, Tennessee 37664.

East Tennessee Funeral Home is humbled and honored to serve the Buchanan family.