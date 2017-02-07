Sheila Ann (McGlothlin) Skeens

Sheila was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, Stan and Clara McGlothlin; and maternal grandparents, Ted and Elsie Ramey.

Survivors include her loving husband Kyle “Wayne” Skeens; daughter, Brandy Fanning; granddaughter, Sierra Fanning; parents, Ellis “E.G.” and Shirley McGlothlin; brother Chris McGlothlin; one uncle, Ted Ramey Jr.; one aunt, Sue Stanley and husband Earl; along with several cousins and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends from 5pm to 7pm on Wednesday, February 8, 2017 at Carter-Trent Funeral Home downtown, Kingsport. A funeral service will follow in the chapel with Pastor Ralph Owens and Pastor Corey Brooks officiating.

A graveside service will be held at 1PM on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at Walnut Chapel Cemetery. Family and friends will serve as pallbearers. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery by 12:45 PM.

The family request memorial contributions be made to the funeral home to help defer funeral expenses.

