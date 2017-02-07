Lola was born on May 8th, 1942 to the late Charlie Kyle Herron, Sr. and the late Lillie Tipton Herron in Dickenson County, Virginia. She was married to the love of her life, Franklin Leo Dykes for 49 wonderful years. She was a graduate of Dobyns-Bennett High School. After graduation, she worked for the City of Kingsport in the Water Department, Holston Medical Group in Surgoinsville and retired from Wellmont Hawkins County. Lola was a baptized Christian.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her infant daughter, Ashley Nicole Dykes and her sister, Charlene Herron Minor.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband of 49 years, Franklin Leo Dykes of the home; two sisters, Elizabeth A. Herron Quillen of Kingsport and O. Claudetta Herron Kimbrell and husband Jack of Kingsport; one brother, Charlie K. Herron, Jr. and wife Susan of Kingsport; her goddaughter, Kami Kimbrell Preston of Johnson City; and many, many nieces, nephews and cousins.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, February 9th, 2017 from 12:00 noon until 1:00 PM in the Foyer of Berndt Hall at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 161 East Ravine Road, Kingsport, TN 37660.

The Order for the Burial of the Dead will follow at 1:00 PM at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with The Rev. W. Steve White and The Rev. Chris Harpster, officiating.

Interment will follow in the Garden of Gethsemane at Oak Hill Memorial Park.

Friends and family will serve as Pallbearers.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in memory of Mrs. Dykes to the charity of one’s choice.

An online guest registry may be signed by visiting www.oakhilifh.com.

The care of Mrs. Lola Herron Dykes and her family has been entrusted to Oak Hill Funeral and Cremation Services.