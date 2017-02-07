Katherine Hawkins

Katherine was born September 30, 1948 in Kingsport, Tennessee to the late Linzy McMurray and the late Mae Taylor McMurray. On June 9, 1984 Katherine married the love of her life Cecil Edward Hawkins who preceded her in death after many wonderful years of marriage. Katherine had a talent for sewing and knitting. She also enjoyed spending time with her beautiful grandchildren.

Left to cherish her memories is her daughter Savannah Lawson and husband Matt of Kingsport; two grandsons: Braiden and Brody Lawson; brother: Paul McMurray and wife Ruth and a host of other family and friends.

A funeral service to commemorate the life of Katherine Ann Hawkins will be conducted on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 7:00 PM in the chapel of East Lawn Funeral Home with Pastor Perry Hawkins and Pastor James Frazier officiating. She will be laid to rest on Friday, February 10, 2017 at 1:00 PM in Gunnings Cemetery 4911 Hwy 126 Blountville, Tennessee 37617 with Matt Lawson, Harley Bowman, Kendal King, Sid Daughtery, Zack Daughtery, Jeff Taylor and Dan Taylor serving as pallbearers. Bryan McMurray and Ammond Huffman will serve as honorary pallbearers. Friends may call at East Lawn Funeral Home on Thursday, February 9, 2017 from 5:00 PM until the funeral hour at 7:00PM

The Family would like to extend special thanks to Tammy Daughtery for her love shown to the Hawkins Family for the last five months.

Online condolences may be made to the Hawkins family at www.eastlawnkingpsort.com.