Jewell K. Gragg

She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl M. Gragg; parents, John and Elizabeth Riley; and brothers, Jack and Bill Riley.

Jewell is survived by her daughter, Janet Hope Guy of Blountville; sons, Johnny Gragg and wife, Kathleen of West Palm Beach, FL, and David Gragg and wife, Careletta of Kingsport; grandchildren, Brian Guy and Kristie Guy Bushong; great-grandchildren, Noah and Abby; sister, Opal Sherfey of Kingsport; several nieces and nephews; and her two pets, Chico and Peepers.

A special thank you to Smoky Mountain Hospice and especially Tanya Light for her loving care and compassion for our mother during her last days. God will bless you. Also a special thank you to her sister Opal for her daily calls and visits to uplift her spirits.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 5:30 pm at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home with Father William Oruko officiating.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Teresa Hayden Body and Soul Ministries, P.O. Box 2339, Church Hill, TN 37642.

