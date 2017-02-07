Jerry K. Hazelgrove

He is survived by his life partner of 25 years, Jenell Hawkins; 3 daughters, Mitzi Harris and life partner, Jimmy Lawrence, Kathy Cross and husband, Bo, and Diane Charles and husband, Mike; 3 grandchildren, Jeri Harris, Chris Charles and Kelly Cross; great-grandson, Brantley Charles; and sister, Mickey Rizzuto and husband, Scooter.

A graveside service will be conducted on Thursday at 11:00 am at Hazelgrove Family Cemetery. Military Rites will be conducted by the American Legion Posts 3/265.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265, , in honor of his granddaughter Jeri Harris, who is fighting breast cancer.

