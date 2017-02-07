logo

Howard C. (HC) Lane

Today at 9:00 AM

Howard C. (HC) Lane, went to be with the Lord at his residence on Saturday, February 4, 2017. He was born in Scott County, VA on October 10, 1928. He was preceded in death by his mother, Estelle D. (Maw) Lane; his father, Clarence Lane; a brother, Norman Richard (Rick) Lane; and a son-in-law, Bobby Thomas.

HC is survived by his wife of 67 years, Ruth C. Lane; daughters, Penny Nielson, Judy (Hardy) Dyer, Diana (Jack) Giles, Ginger Thomas, Scarlet (Billy) Detjen; son, Rev. Phillip (Lisa) Lane; brother, Rev. Bob R. (Ruth) Lane; sisters, Jan Lane Murty and Brenda Lane Riddle; eleven grandchildren; twenty one great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; as well as several nieces and nephews.

HC was a veteran of the U.S. Air Force, a charter member of Heritage Baptist Church, and retired from the United States Postal Service.

The family will hold a memorial service at 7:00 p.m. on Friday, February 24, 2017 at Heritage Baptist Church in Hiltons, VA.