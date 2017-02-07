Genevieve (Geneva) Ross

Daughter of her late parents, Wallace and Doretha Ross of Gate City, VA.

Born in Gate City, VA, at the age of 18 years old, she moved to Washington, Dc where she lived majority of her life and worked for the Dc Government. She later retired from there after more than 42 years of service. Geneva or Nieve as her family and friends would call her, should be remembered as a very strong willed and determined woman. She enjoyed life and believed in not allowing life’s experiences to get you down. She was the life of the party, had a hardy laugh and had an appreciation for a great home cooked meal (with homegrown tomatoes and onions on the side).

She is survived by her daughter Keana (Ross) Walker and husband, Robert E. Walker, Washington, DC; brother, Wallace Ross, Jr., Gate City, VA; sister, Mary Courtney, Gate Cit, VA; niece, Joniiki Cope and husband, Ronald Cope, Gate City, VA; great nieces, Lakesha and Shaniquah Cope, Gate City, VA. Extended adopted family of church Hill, TN, Valerie Shivers, Leslie Carpenter and husband, Clifton, JoRita Ferguson, Melissa Williams and husband, Richard; as well as their children, several nieces, cousins and a host of friends.

The family will receive friends, Thursday, February 9, 2017 at 6:00 p.m. in the Gene Falin Memorial Chapel of the Gate City Funeral Home. A celebration of life will take place at 7:00 p.m. with Pastor Rochelle Maxwell officiating. Music will be provided by the Hales Chapel Choir and Dawnella Ellis.

