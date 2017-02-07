Diddle was a lifelong resident of Hiltons, VA. He was a veteran of the U.S. Navy having served in World War II. Diddle went to work at Eastman Kodak and retiring after 42 years of services.

Following retirement, he enjoyed visiting the Rally Mart to see friends. He especially loved to spend time with his grandchildren. Diddle belonged to the Catlett Lodge #35 where he proudly served as a mason for 67 years. He attended Hiltons Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife of 64 years, Nancy M Blalock; one brother; one sister; one step brother; two step sisters; parents, James and Aurelioa Herron Blalock; along with several nieces and nephews.

He is survived by his daughter, Deborah Lynn Johnson and husband Carl; granddaughter, Christy Johnson; grandson, Brian Johnson and wife Paula; six great grandchildren, Hailey, J.R., Jaxson, Levi, Sawyer, Grayson Maverick; several nieces and nephews; dear friends, Jim Bowlin and Jimmy Summie.

The family will receive friends from 5 pm to 7 pm on Wednesday February 8, 2017 at Scott County Funeral Home or friends may call anytime at the residence.

A masonic service will be conducted on Wednesday (February 8, 2017) by Catlett Lodge #35 at 7 p.m. in the funeral home chapel. A funeral service will follow in the funeral home chapel with Pastor Will Shewey officiating. Music will be provided by Oscar Harris and Wayne Smith.

A military graveside service will be held at 1 pm on Thursday February 9, 2017 at Holston View Cemetery with American Legion Color guard providing military rites. Pallbearers will be Carl Johnson, Brian Johnson, Jimmy Blalock, Grady Blalock, Raymond Blalock, Wayne Smith, Dewayne Hall, and David Winstead. Those who wish to attend the graveside service are asked to meet at the funeral home at 10 am to go in procession.

You can send an online condolence to the family by visiting www.cartertrent.com.

Carter-Trent/Scott County Funeral Home is serving the Blalock family.