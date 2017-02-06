Thelma Mae (Smith) Waites

She is preceded in death by her husband; Ray Waites, parents; Daniel and Hester Smith and an infant brother.

Survivors include her son; Daniel Waites (Karyn) of Stormlake, IA, brother; Jeff Smith (Sandra) of Church Hill, special niece Lisa Lawson (Michael), great nieces Dakoda and Kaylee, grandchildren; Dannielea and Miah and four great grandchildren. Special Aunt; Carrie Crawford and exceptional roommate Katie Brice.

Graveside services will be conducted 1:00 pm Wednesday at the McPheeters Bend Cemetery with Bro. Heath Smith officiating. Pallbearers will be Bruce Snapp, Fred Castle, Donnie Webb, Jason Webb, Robert Castle, Michael Lawson, Mikey Foster and Jimmy Castle. Those wishing to attend the graveside are asked to meet at the funeral home by 12:15 pm Wednesday to go in procession to cemetery.

Friends may call anytime at the residence of her brother Jeff and Sandra Smith.

The family would like to thank the staff of Church Hill Healthcare for their care of Mrs. Waites.

