He was preceded in death by his first wife and mother of his children, Naomi Sensabaugh; second wife, Mary Bloomer Sensabaugh; parents, A.W. and Fannie Sensabaugh; son, Phillip Sensabaugh; sisters, Wanda, Patsy, Beverly, and Phillistan; and brothers, Huston, and Billy Lynn.

Robert is survived by his daughter, Kathy; sons, Isaac (Andy) and wife Helen, Robert Jr. and wife Vicia, Farris, Michael and wife Debbie, and Kenneth; 15 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; and sister, Reba McAmis.

The family will receive friends from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2017, at Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church, or anytime at the home of his son, Andy, or his daughter, Kathy. The funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Pastor Andy Sensabaugh and Assistant Pastor Troy Daily officiating.

Burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens with Military Rites presented by American Legion Posts 3/265.

Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Honary pallbearers will be Bill Bloomer and deacons of Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Freedom Independent Missionary Baptist Church, 1536 Independence Avenue, Mt. Carmel, Tennessee 37645.

Special thanks to V.A. Medical Center, Durham-Hensley Nursing Home, and Avalon Hospice for their care of him.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Robert Sensabaugh, Sr.