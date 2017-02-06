She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Elmer J. Williams.

Special thanks to Barbara Justice and Barbara Parsons for being such wonderful friends.

The family will receive friends from 12 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, February 9, 2017, at Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Home, Kingsport.

Burial will follow at Church Hill Memory Gardens.

Please go to www.hamlettdobson.com to leave an online condolence for the family.

Hamlett-Dobson Funeral Homes, Kingsport is serving the family of Mary “Frances” Spears Williams.